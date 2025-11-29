GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.1% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,589,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $861,101,000 after purchasing an additional 250,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,400,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $631,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $208,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.32.

Shares of BAM opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

