GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,300 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,151 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vitesse Energy makes up about 4.2% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Vitesse Energy worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 74.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 415.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy's dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vitesse Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

