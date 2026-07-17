Goodman Financial Corp Invests $4.82 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,092 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here