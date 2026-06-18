Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,583 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 313,518 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 0.2% of Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Delta Air Lines worth $67,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $87.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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