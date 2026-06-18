Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 60,556 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,493 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 60,556 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Sandisk worth $53,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,099 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Down 1.6%

SNDK stock opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,167.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,366.71 and its 200-day moving average is $791.01.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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