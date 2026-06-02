GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $101,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $302.65 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. The stock has a market cap of $795.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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