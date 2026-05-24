GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 28.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARM by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock worth $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,696.25. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 276,966 shares of company stock valued at $56,798,645 over the last ninety days.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $306.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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