Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 241.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,752 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of Graham Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Reuters article

Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Benzinga article

Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Proactive Investors article

Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage is focusing on Salesforce’s steep share-price decline over the past year and the concern that its acquisition-heavy strategy has not yet restored investor confidence, keeping pressure on CRM stock. Invezz article

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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