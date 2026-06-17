Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 7,845 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Credo Technology Group worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $17,454,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 389,384 shares of company stock worth $66,025,968 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

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Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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