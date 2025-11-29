Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 182,670 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,234 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,670 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of WillScot worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 8.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WillScot by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company's stock.

WillScot Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of WSC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.WillScot's quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded WillScot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

