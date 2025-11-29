Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,181 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.54 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here