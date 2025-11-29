Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 38,500 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Gulfport Energy worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPOR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts: Sign Up

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.39.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPOR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gulfport Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

In other news, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,292.85. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $978,140. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gulfport Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gulfport Energy wasn't on the list.

While Gulfport Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here