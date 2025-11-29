Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 103,044 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Incyte worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 10.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Get Incyte alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Incyte from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Incyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Incyte wasn't on the list.

While Incyte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here