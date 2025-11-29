Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,757 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 267,325 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in JD.com were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 94.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 64.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,248 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 46.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

