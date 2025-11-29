Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU - Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,735 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,228 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Malibu Boats worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,269 shares of the company's stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,769 shares of the company's stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.09 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

