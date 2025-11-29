Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,777 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 76,970 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the bank's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the bank's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank Of Montreal from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

