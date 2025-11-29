Free Trial
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.31 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Bank of New York Mellon logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in Q2, selling 60,414 shares and retaining 124,162 shares valued at about $11.31 million.
  • Other large institutions were buyers or added to positions — notably Nuveen opened a roughly $773.6 million position and Goldman Sachs boosted its stake by 26.3% to 5.05 million shares — with overall institutional ownership at 85.31%.
  • Stock and dividend snapshot: BK traded near $111.94 (12‑month range $70.46–$113.74), market cap ~$78.06B and P/E 16.15; quarterly dividend $0.53 (annualized $2.12, ~1.9% yield) and analysts' consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a $111.29 target.
  • Interested in Bank of New York Mellon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,162 shares of the bank's stock after selling 60,414 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank's stock worth $103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 890,593 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank's stock valued at $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 887,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557,145 shares of the bank's stock valued at $130,598,000 after buying an additional 870,844 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BK stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

