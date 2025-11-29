Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.09 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,336 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,880,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,429 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the energy company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $197,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $82,915.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,795. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,300 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

