Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,280 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in General Mills were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company's stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company's stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,184 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the company's stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. General Mills's payout ratio is 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

