Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $14.73 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,679 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 114,270 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,549,213,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $757,200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $578,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $271,541,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $102.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $109.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

