Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $17.98 Million Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 20,755 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MGIC Investment worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $510,338,000 after buying an additional 2,168,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $269,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 605,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $76,901,000 after purchasing an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.1%

MTG stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. MGIC Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment's payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

