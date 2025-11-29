Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,307 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Bruker worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 750.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 1,354.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Bruker to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company's stock.

Bruker stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $847.40 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

