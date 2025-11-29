Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $20.03 Million Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,407 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 231,210 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 213.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.36 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon's payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here