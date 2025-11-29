Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $20.57 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 63,684 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Enphase Energy worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $593,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,197,546.08. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered Enphase Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.90.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $28.98 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

