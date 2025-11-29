Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,699 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,002 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.38% of West Fraser Timber worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,151 shares of the company's stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 23.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company's stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company's stock.

WFG stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.12.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. West Fraser Timber's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

