Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $22.06 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,165 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 90,538 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from PulteGroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

