Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $23.80 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,601 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $14,808,730,000 after acquiring an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,667,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,370,489,000 after buying an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $366.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $252.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.82. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

