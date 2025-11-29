Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MS opened at $169.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.38.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

