Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,383 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

