Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,408 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 173,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,013 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,638 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 164,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

