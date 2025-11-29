Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $22,528,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.0%

Badger Meter stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.91. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

