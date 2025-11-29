Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,193 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 198,107 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. UBS Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $71.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

