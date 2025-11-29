Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.18% of XPEL worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in XPEL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered XPEL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPEL

XPEL Price Performance

XPEL stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.68. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.25 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. XPEL has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XPEL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPEL wasn't on the list.

While XPEL currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here