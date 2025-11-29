Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 152.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

HSBC opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from HSBC's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

