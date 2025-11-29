Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 150,429 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Solventum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its Solventum stake by 35.2%, selling 150,429 shares and now holds 276,385 shares valued at about $20.96 million (0.16% of the company).
  • Solventum beat Q results with $1.50 EPS vs. $1.43 expected and $2.10B revenue vs. $2.05B, set FY2025 guidance of $5.980–6.080 EPS, and authorized a $1.0 billion buyback to repurchase up to 7.5% of shares.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with a $85.56 price target, though some firms (e.g., Piper Sandler, Zacks) have issued more positive ratings and higher targets.
  • Interested in Solventum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,429 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Solventum worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 255,625 shares of the company's stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 84.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a "hold" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Solventum Right Now?

Before you consider Solventum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solventum wasn't on the list.

While Solventum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for December 2025. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Enter your email address to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines