Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 150,429 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,429 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Solventum worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 255,625 shares of the company's stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 84.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a "hold" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

