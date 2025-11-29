Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 260,749 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,273 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 260,749 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Logitech International were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $152,757,000 after purchasing an additional 815,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,925,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,782,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Logitech International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,739 shares of the technology company's stock worth $122,372,000 after buying an additional 172,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 713,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 171,307 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Logitech International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Logitech International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,380.11. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,516.41. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,733 shares of company stock worth $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $112.70 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $123.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

