Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 27,625 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,387 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,625 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of NiCE worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NiCE by 1,125.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,516,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 218.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,989,000 after purchasing an additional 623,014 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in NiCE by 136.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 333,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiCE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NiCE by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 538,985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiCE alerts: Sign Up

NiCE Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NICE opened at $106.18 on Friday. NiCE has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.07 million. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 target price on NiCE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NiCE

NiCE Profile

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiCE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiCE wasn't on the list.

While NiCE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here