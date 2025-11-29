Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 279,174 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 279,174 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.58% of Cactus worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 113.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cactus by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,352 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Get Cactus alerts: Sign Up

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cactus's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cactus's payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Cactus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHD

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cactus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cactus wasn't on the list.

While Cactus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here