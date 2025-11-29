Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 286,369 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its Dollar General stake by 74.1% in Q2, selling 286,369 shares and leaving it with 100,343 shares valued at about $11.48 million.
  • Several brokers have raised price targets (e.g., UBS $135, Raymond James $130, Barclays $127), but MarketBeat's consensus rating remains a Hold with an average target of $118.14.
  • Dollar General beat Q2 expectations with $1.86 EPS vs. $1.56 est and revenue of $10.73 billion (up 5.1% year-over-year), and analysts forecast about 5.75 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Interested in Dollar General? Here are five stocks we like better.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,343 shares of the company's stock after selling 286,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dollar General Right Now?

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines