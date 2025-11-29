Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 286,369 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,343 shares of the company's stock after selling 286,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.14.

Dollar General stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

