Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 486,786 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 486,786 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at $388,609.52. The trade was a 34.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,189.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,716.87. This represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNH. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here