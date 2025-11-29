Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 54,532 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,532 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a "sell" rating and a $109.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.92.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $112.23 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $188.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

