Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,647 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Kadant worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,928,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rebecca Martinez O'mara sold 699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $304,544.31. This trade represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $405,186.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,715.76. The trade was a 31.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KAI

Kadant Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 9.39. Kadant Inc has a 52-week low of $244.87 and a 52-week high of $420.74. The company's 50 day moving average price is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kadant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kadant wasn't on the list.

While Kadant currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here