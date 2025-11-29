Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 802,071 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,713 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after selling 802,071 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin Resources worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,089 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,842 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,311 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,889,160 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 371,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,783 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.60 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

