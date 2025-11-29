Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 87,050 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,279 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 87,050 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $62,470,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $214,541,000 after buying an additional 484,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,376 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,988,000 after buying an additional 263,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company's stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of STLD opened at $167.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $168.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

