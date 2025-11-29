Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,375 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in PACCAR were worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 32.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 69,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,474 shares of the company's stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR's payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of PACCAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a "positive" rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

