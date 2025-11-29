Free Trial
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Kraft Heinz logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz by 29.6% in Q2, selling 346,384 shares and leaving it with 824,236 shares worth about $21.28 million (roughly 0.07% of the company).
  • Multiple brokers have cut price targets and ratings on KHC, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $26.58.
  • Kraft Heinz trades near $25.34 with a market cap of ~$29.99B, shows a negative net margin and negative P/E (-6.79), and recently declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (about a 6.3% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kraft Heinz.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 346,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0%

KHC opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

