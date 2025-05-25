Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,428 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,915 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here