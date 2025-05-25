Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,253 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 42,358 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

