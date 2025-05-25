Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $789.29 and its 200-day moving average is $803.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

