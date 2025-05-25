Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $35.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

